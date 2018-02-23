O'Dowd keeps cards close to chest on Nats leadership

WHAT WILL BE, WILL BE: Ken O'Dowd is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Chris Lees

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd has refused to be drawn on how he plans to vote if National Party leader Barnaby Joyce is challenged on Monday.

Western Australian Nationals MP Andrew Broad yesterday indicated he will bring a challenge to Mr Joyce's leadership forward at the party's next meeting, following weeks of damaging publicity surrounding the Deputy Prime Minister's affair with a former staffer.

Mr Broad said he did not want to be the party's next leader, but Mr Joyce was not exercising sound judgment and someone else should be leading the party in the national interest.

While stopping short of explicitly calling for Mr Joyce to resign, Mr O'Dowd has been one of the party leader's more vocal critics since news of the affair broke, calling it "embar- rassing" and damaging to the National Party.

Mr O'Dowd openly praised the leadership skills of Veterans' Affairs Minister and potential challenger Michael McCormack on the weekend, telling The Observer Mr McCormack was "very statesmanlike" and "would make a good leader in his own right".

When contacted for comment yesterday, Mr O'Dowd said the National Party "meets each and every Monday in the party room during sitting weeks".

"Next week will be no different," he said.

"We will meed again as one and discuss numerous matters on Monday in Canberra."

"What will be, will be."