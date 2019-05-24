O'Dowd increases vote margin as counting continues

Ken O'Dowd is holding a low key party at his office on the night of the 2019 federal election surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters.

INCUMBENT Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has increased his margin as the votes from last Saturday continue to be counted.

According to the latest AEC results, Mr O'Dowd has a 12,398 vote lead over his Labor opponent Zac Beers in the two party preferred vote.

It equates to a 6.8 per cent swing to the Liberal National Party, turning Flynn from a marginal seat to a safe seat.

The Australian Electoral Commission has counted 82 per cent of the votes so far- which includes over 6000 postal votes.

On Monday, Mr Beers congratulated Mr O'Dowd on Facebook for retaining the seat.

"Congratulations to Ken and good luck for the next three years,” he said.

"Flynn deserves the absolute best when it comes to our local representative and I wish you all the best.”