O'Dowd defends government's $6.2 billion bank levy

CLASH OF KENS: Ken O'Dowd says Ken Henry's comments were motivated by self-interest.

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd has defended the Federal Government's proposed $6.2 billion bank levy against remarks made last week by National Australia Bank chair Ken Henry.

Mr Henry, a former Treasury secretary, called for an "open public inquiry" into the proposed levy, saying it "lack(ed) policy coherence".

Mr O'Dowd said the "vast majority of the talk" he had heard was motivated by self-interest.

"We all know the banks make huge profits, passing some of that on to their shareholders," he said.

"We also know that these banks are protected by legislation regulating the top end of the finance market and benefited from the government's efforts during the global financial crisis.

"The strength of our banking sector is something every Australian should have the opportunity to benefit from.

"It is disappointing to see bankers voicing opinions of such self-interest, rather than conceding they have a part to play in repairing the budget for the sake of all Australians."

Mr O'Dowd said Mr Henry's opposition to the proposed levy was "confusing" given his previous positions.

"A handful of years ago it was Ken Henry himself, as Treasury secretary, who was the architect of the mining super tax," he said.

"Apparently it's okay to slug our biggest employers with a new tax but not our five biggest, most profitable banks."