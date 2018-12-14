Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.
Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd. Mike Richards GLA091118OPEN
Politics

O'Dowd hits back at 'Labor lies' on casualisation

Tegan Annett
by
14th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has defended the Federal Government's plan to tackle workplace casualisation, after he was challenged to a public debate on the issue.

Labor's candidate for Flynn Zac Beers challenged Mr O'Dowd to a public debate, following the Federal Government's announcement this week of a shake-up to casualisation laws.

The government will legislate to give casual employees who have worked for a year or more the right to formally request to move to full-time or part-time work.

A Fair Work Commission decision late last year gave the right to 1.5 million casual employees.

The new laws would extend that right to the remaining 500,000 casual workers, many of whom work in the mining, retail and hospitality sector.

Asked if he would participate in the debate, Mr O'Dowd said he was "not interested in listening to more Labor lies".

Mr O'Dowd said the changes were expected to be introduced in early 2019.

"These changes formalise that request (for full-time work) and ensure that employers can only refuse a request on reasonable grounds," Mr O'Dowd said. But Mr Beers said the plan to allow workers to "beg" for a permanent job would not address the issue.

He said the "lived experience" was if workers asked for a full-time role the employer would keep them on as a casual or they would be told to "walk out the door".

More Stories

casualisation of the workforce federal government ken o'dowd zac beers
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Cars roofs stomped at Kin Kora McDonalds

    premium_icon Cars roofs stomped at Kin Kora McDonalds

    News Police are still investigating the incident.

    • 14th Dec 2018 8:30 AM
    Residents invited to thank Gladstone's emergency workers

    premium_icon Residents invited to thank Gladstone's emergency workers

    News Workers, volunteers involved in bushfires to be thanked

    Why you shouldn't follow one alcoholic drink per hour rule

    premium_icon Why you shouldn't follow one alcoholic drink per hour rule

    News "Even though she was incapable of driving, legally, she could.”

    BoM predicts 150mm, destructive winds for Gladstone

    premium_icon BoM predicts 150mm, destructive winds for Gladstone

    News GLADSTONE region residents are being urged to prepare for a deluge

    Local Partners