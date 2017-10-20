27°
O'Dowd expenses released for third quarter of 2016/17

The Member for Flynn spent $65,106.55 between January 1 to March 31, 2017.
MATT HARRIS
by

KEN O'Dowd's expenses for the third quarter of the 2016/17 financial year have been released by the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority.

The Member for Flynn spent $65,106.55 between January 1 to March 31 this year, a modest amount when compared to some of his Liberal-National Coalition colleagues.

Mr O'Dowd's expenses dwarf those of Julie Bishop who spent $407,747.92 in three months, although $271,300 of that was spent on overseas travel due to her role as Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Fellow Central Queensland MP Michelle Landry spent $65,055.56 during the same period.

Mackay-based Member for Dawson George Christensen only spent $48,843.48.

The Flynn electorate covers an area of about 133,063sq km - almost twice the size of Tasmania (68,401sq km).

The Division of Flynn is approximately 133,063 km² in size - more than twice the size of Tasmania.

Almost two-thirds ($40,096.53) of Mr O'Dowd's expenses were spent on office facilities, and office administrative costs.

From that figure, office facilities totalled $32,016.30, with the remainder spent on office consumables and services ($3828.56), printing and communications ($3391.73), and publications ($859.94).

Purchases under the office consumables and services expenditure included $943.60 on flags and $858.14 on water refills.

Mr O'Dowd has offices based in Gladstone and Emerald.

Office administrative costs featured publications, including newspapers such as The Observer, The Morning Bulletin, The Courier Mail, Central Telegraph, The Australian and the Australian Financial Review.

Further items under the publications section included $61.49 on children's books such as Roald Dahl classics Fantastic Mr Fox, James and the Giant Peach and Danny the Champion of the World.

Roald Dahl's Fantastic Mr Fox.

Other expenses included telecommunications - usage ($1758.54), almost $4000 on private-plated vehicle car costs and $12,405.06 on domestic scheduled fares.

The full report can be viewed here.

Mr O'Dowd is currently in Canberra and was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

