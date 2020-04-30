O’Dowd encourages residents to get COVIDSafe app

MEMBER for Flynn Ken O’Dowd is urging residents to download the federal government’s voluntary coronavirus app, COVIDSafe.

The app, launched this week, is part of a public health initiative to help stop further spread of coronavirus through early notification of possible exposure.

Mr O’Dowd said everyone in Flynn was doing an extraordinary job to flatten the curve and contain the spread of the coronavirus, but they should not to be complacent.

“The Chief Medical Officer’s advice is we need the COVIDSafe app as part of the plan to save lives and save livelihoods,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“The more people who download this important public health app, the safer they and their family will be, the safer the community will be and the sooner we can safely lift restrictions and get back to business and do the things we love.”

The COVIDSafe app uses technology to automate and improve what state and territory health officials already do manually in order to speed up the process of identifying people who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the app was part of the three key requirements for easing restrictions: Test, Trace and Respond.

“The app will be one of the critical tools we will use to help protect the health of the community by quickly alerting people who may be at risk of having contact with COVID- 19,” Mr Hunt said.

Information provided will only be accessible for use by authorised state and territory health officials. Other access or use is a criminal offence. The App can be downloaded from the App stores.

For more visit health.gov.au