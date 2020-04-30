Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

O’Dowd encourages residents to get COVIDSafe app

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Flynn Ken O’Dowd is urging residents to download the federal government’s voluntary coronavirus app, COVIDSafe.

The app, launched this week, is part of a public health initiative to help stop further spread of coronavirus through early notification of possible exposure.

Mr O’Dowd said everyone in Flynn was doing an extraordinary job to flatten the curve and contain the spread of the coronavirus, but they should not to be complacent.

“The Chief Medical Officer’s advice is we need the COVIDSafe app as part of the plan to save lives and save livelihoods,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“The more people who download this important public health app, the safer they and their family will be, the safer the community will be and the sooner we can safely lift restrictions and get back to business and do the things we love.”

The COVIDSafe app uses technology to automate and improve what state and territory health officials already do manually in order to speed up the process of identifying people who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the app was part of the three key requirements for easing restrictions: Test, Trace and Respond.

“The app will be one of the critical tools we will use to help protect the health of the community by quickly alerting people who may be at risk of having contact with COVID- 19,” Mr Hunt said.

Information provided will only be accessible for use by authorised state and territory health officials. Other access or use is a criminal offence. The App can be downloaded from the App stores.

For more visit health.gov.au

coronavirus gladstone covid-19 gladstone covidsafe ken o'dowd
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prospector finds Navy medal lost 24 years ago

        premium_icon Prospector finds Navy medal lost 24 years ago

        News Gladstone man found a Navy Service Medal lost on Boyne Island Beach – plus its owner.

        GPs flat out as mental health issues escalate

        premium_icon GPs flat out as mental health issues escalate

        News Gladstone doctors are seeing an increase in patients with mental health concerns...

        'Extremely grateful': MP shouts coffee to say thanks

        premium_icon 'Extremely grateful': MP shouts coffee to say thanks

        News Glenn Butcher has recognised the efforts of his electorate’s teachers and rewarded...

        Seven shuts Gladstone newsroom

        premium_icon Seven shuts Gladstone newsroom

        News Seven becomes last free-to-air broadcaster to close doors in region