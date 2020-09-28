O’Dowd encourages jobs task-force applications

Ken O'Dowd is holding a low key party at his office on the night of the 2019 federal election surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters.

AS PART of a $62.8 million Local Jobs program, expressions of interest are now open for membership to the Local Jobs and Skills Taskforces.

The “go local” scheme is designed to get Australians back to work and help the nation’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd said Employment Facilitators would chair the task-forces, working collaboratively with task-force members to help connect job seekers to local training, employment opportunities and other support.

“The Local Jobs Program will play an important role supporting Australians back into work as we rebuild our economy from the impact of COVID-19,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“As part of the Local Jobs and Skills Taskforces we want members who wish to make a difference in the lives of their fellow Australians, and I encourage applications from passionate local people who want to help support their community.”

Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, Senator Michaelia Cash, said tailoring solutions specific to local areas was vital to helping regions recover.

“Local communities and small and family businesses know what works best for them,” Minister Cash said.

“Task-forces will bring together the expertise of local employers, employment and training providers and other local stakeholders, to develop projects purpose-fit for local jobs.

“Importantly, each task-force will maximise opportunities to move people back into work and re-skill or upskill to meet employer needs.”

There will be 25 Local Jobs and Skills Taskforces formed around Australia, supported by Employment Facilitators in each region.

Comprising a maximum of 10 members, each task-force will be representative of the local region, with consideration given to motivated and active nominees who have demonstrated experience in upskilling, reskilling and local economic development.

Task-force members will be selected from a number of key local stakeholders including employers, training organisations and employment service providers.

To apply visit HERE with expressions of interest closing at 5pm on October 6.