O'Dowd dismisses gloomy poll, keen to 'get on with the job'

MOVING FORWARD: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd says the government needs to focus on more important issues than opinion polls. Tegan Annett

MEMBER for Flynn Ken O'Dowd reaffirmed his support for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after the 30th negative Newspoll was revealed yesterday.

The figures, published in The Australian, showed the Coalition trailing the Australian Labor Party 48 per cent to 52 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

The pressure is on the Liberal National Party Leader, who in September 2015 used the 30th consecutive negative Newspoll as a reason to roll then Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

Mr O'Dowd, one of the members of the pro-coal Monash Forum, said giving too much emphasis to Newspolls was a distraction and he preferred the government got on with the job.

"It was only a couple of days ago another published news media poll showed a solid majority of voters, 62 per cent in fact, want Malcolm to stay on as the Liberal Party leader,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"After the flipping and flopping by Bill Shorten over the Carmichael Mine project, the Central Queensland public are beginning to see the Opposition Leader cannot be trusted to keep his word and starting to see the real 'Backflip' Bill will cut mining jobs in CQ to save his hide in the trendy inner-city suburbs.

"The Turnbull Government continues to deliver strong job numbers and when the election is called next year, that is the poll we will be focusing on with the Prime Minister leading the Coalition.”