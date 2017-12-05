Menu
Ken O'Dowd confirms Australian citizenship to Parliament

DUTCH COURAGE: Ken O'Dowd has officially confirmed his Australian citizenship.
Andrew Thorpe
HE SAID he was Aussie "to be sure, to be sure" - and now Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd has confirmed it to the House of Representatives (though some of the technicalities are a bit double Dutch).

Mr O'Dowd and the rest of Australia's MPs have provided evidence of their citizenship, including the birthplaces of their parents and all four grandparents, to the Registrar of Members' Interests.

The only recent ancestor of Mr O'Dowd's not born in Australia was his paternal grandmother, who is listed as having been born in Gennep, in the Netherlands, in 1902.

"As I obtained Australian citizenship at birth, and have lived outside of the Netherlands (in Australia) for a continuous period of over ten years after my 18th birthday, I would have lost any Dutch dual citizenship even if I had obtained it by descent (which I did not)," Mr O'Dowd wrote.

See the full record of MPs' statements in relation to citizenship here.

The list of statements made by Senators is available here.

