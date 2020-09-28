O’Dowd calls for Queensland borders to open ASAP

FEDERAL Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd sensationally requested the Queensland Government open it’s borders last Friday.

Mr O’Dowd made the controversial request while addressing changes to the JobKeeper supplement which come into effect today.

“I would like to see the state borders open ASAP,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Doing this will allow tourists into the region and cruise ships to return shortly, which will support small local business and their employees.”

Mr O’Dowd said the government was focused on getting Australians off welfare and into work and ensuring they remained connected with the labour market.

“The Liberal and Nationals Government will undertake the most significant reforms to Australia’s insolvency framework in 30 years as part of our economic recovery plan to keep businesses in business and Australians in jobs,” he said.

“As the situation is still very fluid, we will be continually monitoring and responding to the pandemic as required.”

Member for Gladstone and Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher called on LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding to tell the people if he stood with his Federal LNP colleague on the issue.

“Our border measures are in place for one reason – to keep Queenslanders safe,” Mr Butcher said.

“It is because of our border closures that Queensland is in such an enviable position.

“We’ve avoided the extensive community transmission and outbreaks seen in other states and other countries around the world.

“This has allowed us to keep our economy going, keep local businesses open and keep people working.”

Mr Butcher said thanks to strong border measures businesses in Gladstone were open and locals could enjoy a drink at the pub, go to the gym, eat at our favourite restaurants and cafes and kids could get back to playing weekend sport.

“We know the LNP want the borders open – the Queensland LNP called for the borders to be opened 64 times – and the Morrison Government have constantly attacked our Premier for our strong action on borders,” he said.

“Queensland is one of the safest places in the world right now because of this strong health response and that puts us in the best position to deliver Queensland’s economic recovery plan.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will listen to the expert advice provided by the Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young and act on that advice.”