O'Dowd backs Nationals to go it alone

HE'S THE ONE: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd (right) will shift his campaign focus to the bush at the next election.
Andrew Thorpe
by

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd is backing a move by Queensland's federal Nationals parliamentarians to run their own campaign at the next election - and has floated the possibility of a split from the LNP at the federal level.

The eight MPs are set to refocus on the bush over the coming few weeks after the LNP's failed attempt to regain power in Queensland at the weekend.

Green and gold corflutes will link the MPs with Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce (should he be returned to parliament at his coming by-election) and they will run on different policies to their Liberal Party-aligned LNP colleagues.

 

IN CLOSE STEP: Mr O'Dowd will turn to Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce for support rather than Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
"I can see us becoming irrelevant if we keep heading down the path we're headed," Mr O'Dowd told The Courier Mail.

"We're becoming, in the eyes of the public, more city-orientated than rural and regional.

"Initially we should make our point as Nationals and make sure we're heard by our Liberal Party cousins.

"If that doesn't work then we take the next step, which could be a break away."

Topics:  barnaby joyce ken o'dowd lnp national party

