O'Dowd backs Barnaby for re-election

FOCUSSED: Ken O'Dowd says the Nationals need to look forward and focus on the future. Matt Taylor GLA030418KENO

KEN O'Dowd has responded to Barnaby Joyce's announcement he will stand for re-election in New England.

The member for Flynn said "I'm very pleased about that, he's made the decision and we know where we stand.”

"It will put minds at rest, it's onwards and upwards. I think it's time we drew a line in the sand.”

Barnaby Joyce told reporters today "of course I am running (for re-election) again” . The election is expected to occur early next year. MICK TSIKAS

Mr O'Dowd said he hoped the drama surrounding Barnaby Joyce's affair with former staffer Vikki Campion would be forgotten by the time the election was held next year.

He threw his full support behind the former deputy prime minister, saying Mr Joyce had "been a very capable leader over the years, there's no reason he can't do the same thing again”.

Mr O'Dowd said Mr Joyce still enjoyed the confidence of his Nationals colleagues.

"I don't think anyone in the Nationals is opposed to him running again,” he said.

"The Nats are a very strong team, and any member of that team is as strong as the team is.”