Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOCUSSED: Ken O'Dowd says the Nationals need to look forward and focus on the future.
FOCUSSED: Ken O'Dowd says the Nationals need to look forward and focus on the future. Matt Taylor GLA030418KENO
News

O'Dowd backs Barnaby for re-election

Julia Bartrim
by
5th Jun 2018 5:25 PM

KEN O'Dowd has responded to Barnaby Joyce's announcement he will stand for re-election in New England.

The member for Flynn said "I'm very pleased about that, he's made the decision and we know where we stand.”

"It will put minds at rest, it's onwards and upwards. I think it's time we drew a line in the sand.”

Barnaby Joyce told reporters today
Barnaby Joyce told reporters today "of course I am running (for re-election) again” . The election is expected to occur early next year. MICK TSIKAS

Mr O'Dowd said he hoped the drama surrounding Barnaby Joyce's affair with former staffer Vikki Campion would be forgotten by the time the election was held next year.

He threw his full support behind the former deputy prime minister, saying Mr Joyce had "been a very capable leader over the years, there's no reason he can't do the same thing again”.

Mr O'Dowd said Mr Joyce still enjoyed the confidence of his Nationals colleagues.

"I don't think anyone in the Nationals is opposed to him running again,” he said.

"The Nats are a very strong team, and any member of that team is as strong as the team is.”

barnaby joyce affair federal election 2019 ken odowd nationals party politics
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Mayor gearing up to dazzle international investors

    Mayor gearing up to dazzle international investors

    News WEARING a Southern Great Barrier Reef t-shirt and spruiking Gladstone's port, workforce and power generation, Matt Burnett is the region's walking billboard.

    Predator who attacked kids stays locked up

    premium_icon Predator who attacked kids stays locked up

    News Judge confirms dangerous prisoner to stay locked up

    $1 billion CQ wind farm development brings 350 jobs

    premium_icon $1 billion CQ wind farm development brings 350 jobs

    Politics ONE of the largest wind farms in nation injecting $200,000 annually

    Teen's music lessons could save town's last music store

    Teen's music lessons could save town's last music store

    News GLADSTONE'S song bird Olivia Schulze is offering up lessons

    Local Partners