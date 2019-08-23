O'Dowd against GP hiring changes in Gladstone region

HEALTH TALK: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he was against changes to GP hiring in Gladstone.

HEALTH TALK: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he was against changes to GP hiring in Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA170519KENO

MEMBER for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has said he does not support the general practitioners District Priority Area reclassification for Gladstone and Tannum Sands.

From July 1 Gladstone region doctors' practices are no longer able to hire overseas trained doctors.

Mr O'Dowd believed the District Workforce Shortage system was working "just fine.”

"Health services in Gladstone must not suffer under our government,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"I have written to (the minister for Regional Services, Decentralisation and Local Government's) office to enquire as to how the implementation of the DPA could possibility benefit Gladstone, when clearly it will not.

"I don't support the change to DPA if it does not better our health system here in Gladstone and surrounding regions.”