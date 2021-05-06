Menu
Deputy Minister Michael McCormack and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.
O’Dowd a ‘fighter’ for Flynn: Deputy PM’s tribute

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
6th May 2021 11:52 AM
Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Michael McCormack has paid tribute to Federal member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd for his 10 plus years of service to the region.

When Mr McCormack was in Gladstone this week he thanked Mr O’Dowd, stating the pair were elected to Federal Parliament in the 2010 election.

Together they announced $10 million in funding, $5 million to establish a hydrogen knowledge centre in Gladstone and $5 million to beautify Auckland Hill.

After he was born in Gladstone Hospital in 1950, Mr O’Dowd went to school at Gladstone, before becoming captain at Rockhampton Grammar while at high school.

Before entering politics, Mr O’Dowd worked at QAL, before spending 20 years in the fuel industry in his own business and owning Gladstone’s Busteed Building supplies.

In Federal Parliament, Mr O’Dowd is known as the bulldog, for his dogged, relentless approach to securing the best for Flynn.

Mr O’Dowd has announced he will be retiring at the end of this term in parliament.

ON A MISSION: Deputy Prime Minister, Nationals' Leader and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack, throwing support behind Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd during road upgrade announcement.
Mr McCormack paid tribute to this tenacity and hinted the next Federal Election won’t be until next year.

“You don’t just want somebody who is going to say a lot of things and perhaps talk a big game when they’re here,” Mr McCormack said.

“You want them to go to Canberra and do just the same, and Ken has done that.

“I know he has been such a powerhouse, not just here in the local electorate.

“For four terms now, Ken has produced the goods, for Gladstone, for the wider Flynn region and I know he’s going to continue to do that right throughout the remainder of his fourth term in parliament.

“This is why this $10 million is being spent in Gladstone, because Ken O’Dowd has achieved outcomes for Gladstone.

“I’m sorry to see Ken go, I really am.

“I know he’s been a fighter and I know as long as his name was on a ballot paper, his name would emerge victorious.

“I wish him all the very best for the future.”

