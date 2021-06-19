Odds on crowd numbers at Melbourne Cup

Melbourne Cup organisers are placing bets on how many people will be allowed trackside at this year’s event, with plans on track for a bumper crowd.

Melbourne Cup organisers are preparing to host crowds of at least 60,000 during the Spring Carnival despite Victoria's slump back into strict Covid restrictions.

With no fans allowed at AFL matches in Melbourne this weekend, it is unclear what limits the State Government will place on attendances at upcoming major events.

Victoria Racing Club chief executive Steve Rosich hoped spectators would be back packing the famous Flemington lawn and grandstands.

"The Victoria Racing Club is planning to safely host a crowd of 60,000-plus patrons on each day of the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival, kicking off with Victoria Derby Day,'' he said.

But, after last year's race that stops the nation was staged before empty stands, there are fears low crowd limits could still be set by the government.

Mr Rosich said current restrictions, which allow a maximum of only 150 people - including no more than 75 indoors - to attend metropolitan race meetings, were "a factor in our ongoing planning.''

"We continue to prepare for all scenarios,'' he said.

"Our planning is scalable to allow for any changes required by government and health authorities to suit the prevailing Covid-19 environment.

"Our planning was well underway with the Victorian Government ahead of the most recent lockdown and we look forward to sharing more details once we are in a position to do so.''

Due to the limited crowd numbers permitted, Racing Victoria has ruled that all races in greater Melbourne will be spectator-free until at least next Thursday, June 24.

Races at Flemington on Saturday, Pakenham on June 22 and Cranbourne on June 23 will all be staged without spectators, including owners, members and the general public.

The state's strict restrictions have also raised doubts about whether this year's Formula One Grand Prix and MotoGP and next year's Australian Open tennis will be staged in Victoria.

AFL matches including Sunday's Essendon-Hawthorn showdown were moved out of Victoria after the government declared fans could not attend.

Geelong's Friday night blockbuster against the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium was restricted to 7000 spectators.

The US Open this week announced it would welcome capacity crowds for the entire tournament and Wimbledon will have full attendance for finals weekend next month.

and the US Open organisers this week announced both tournaments would be played before full crowds this year.

Sports Minister Martin Pakula, Australian Grand Prix chief executive Andrew Westacott and Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley in May declared the Open and Grand Prix would go ahead.

But Mr Tiley said international stars would not be willing to quarantine in Melbourne for two weeks, like they were forced to do to ensure this year's Open went ahead.

"It has to look different in 2022 and the two week hard quarantine lockdown doesn't work for athletes,'' he said.

Mr Pakula said the government wanted to have "the biggest crowds we can" for the Spring Racing Carnival.

"It will depend on us continuing to make ground on the virus - which

means ramping up the vaccine rollout and keeping up our vigilance and

testing rates."

peter.rolfe@news.com.au

Originally published as Odds on crowd numbers at Melbourne Cup