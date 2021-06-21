Menu
Isobel Byrne has been missing for almost a week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Odd detail in missing beauty therapist case

by Erin Lyons
21st Jun 2021 8:55 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM

The family of a Central Coast beauty therapist have grave concerns for her welfare after she disappeared almost a week ago after leaving home with her dog.

Isobel Byrne, 22, was last seen at a property on Baronga Rd, Avoca Beach just after noon on Tuesday.

Concerned family members alerted authorities about her disappearance on Saturday, prompting Brisbane Water Police District to launch a frantic search.

“Family and police have concerns for Isobel’s welfare, as her absence is out of character,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Ms Byrne is described as caucasian, about 170cm tall, of a thin build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is driving a blue Holden Barina, NSW registration CU28RP and may have a white maltese terrier with her.

NSW Police said she may have travelled to Western Australia via Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Isobel Byrne has been missing for almost a week.
Concerned community members have described Ms Byrne as a “gorgeous girl” and “great person”.

“I’m in shock. Isobel’s my beauty therapist and she’s such a great person,” one woman said on the NSW Police Force’s Facebook page.

“Thinking of her family and friends, and I hope she’s found safe and well.”

One woman said she went to Ms Byrne’s salon on Thursday expecting to see her but she wasn’t there.

“I can’t believe this. I know this young lady … thinking of her family and friends, she is a lovely girl,” another person said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brisbane Water Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

