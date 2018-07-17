Octec is helping job-seekers of all abilities in Gladstone

GETTING TO WORK: OCTEC Limited regional manager Katie Connolly has started the new service for people with barriers to employment.

IT CAN be hard getting a job these days, but it's even harder if there is a barrier between you and potential employers.

Fortunately, OCTEC's Katie Connolly is here to help.

"We're a leader in helping people adjust to changing working conditions," she said.

"We specialise in helping people with barriers to employment find work.

"They may have fallen ill, been injured, or have a medical condition that's preventing them from obtaining work, or continuing in their jobs.

"A lot of people don't realise they're eligible for our assistance."

Ms Connolly is a long term local with two years experience in employment services.

"I'm keen to educate employers in Gladstone about how reliable our clients can be in their workforce," she said.

"OCTEC offers a recruitment portal where businesses can employ clients through a risk-free work experience program.

"People offered a chance to prove themselves are extremely appreciative of the opportunity.

"They're far more committed, hard working and loyal because they really value the job.

"For some it will be a job for life."

For employers there are other benefits.

"There's no risk to your business because all our clients are fully insured federally to gain a work experience placement which can be for up to two weeks in duration," Ms Connolly said.

"The government also subsidises employers to retrain and support their new employees and OCTEC can provide financial assistance as well.

"We also offer financial support for workplace modifications like a slightly wider door for wheelchair access.

"Plus if they recruit one of our clients, OCTEC can support that person ongoing for years to stay in that role."

She added the most important part of her role was listening to the client and employer.

"Most of our clients know what assistance they need to get over the line and get a job," she said.

"It may be retraining or a special piece of equipment.

"We're keen to help them succeed while building good relationships with employers."

OCTEC: Shop 6, Valley Plaza 190 Goondoon St. Call 0422 809 865