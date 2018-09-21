Menu
Lance Backer and his team from Gladstone's Ocean Tyres are gearing up for pink fitter's day on Friday. Matt Taylor GLA140918PINK
TICKLED PINK: Gladstone business backs cancer fight

Matt Taylor
21st Sep 2018 1:00 PM

THIS year will mark the ninth time staff at Ocean Tyres ditch the overalls and don the bright pink in recognition of Pink Fitter's Day.

An initiative run through Kumho Tyres, the event will see staff today raise funds and generate awareness for one of the country's most recognisable charities, the McGrath Foundation.

Not only are staff dressing up in their brightest and boldest pink outfits, they also have a large number of pink air fresheners to sell for the cause.

For the owner of Ocean Tyres, Lance Backer, it's a big day that acknowledges a cause close to the team's heart.

"I really think it's all about awareness for cancer after we've had people here unfortunately who went through cancer," he said.

"I just think that today we'll simply all wear the pink, promote this great cause by Kumho and hopefully raise a lot of money for the McGrath Foundation.

"Some of the boys might not like the pink but they'll be proud to wear it while they're fitting all the tyres."

It won't just be the staff turning pink today as the store gets dressed up with bright-pink posters and balloons.

Lance said he was looking forward to seeing the Gladstone community come together as one, fill the shop and get behind staff.

He said even if you didn't need new tyres or servicing today, customers could make their way down to the workshop on Hanson Rd to support staff.

"Hopefully Gladstone will get out and support us, but more importantly support the McGrath Foundation," Lance said.

"They can come and see the boys fitting, get some photos and give them a friendly dig."

Staff at Ocean Tyres said they were hoping to raise as much money as possible, with last year's day raising over $25,000 nationwide.

    Local Partners