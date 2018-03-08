Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOLTING FOR GOLD: Shelly Strange and Richard Bolt are bringing the Holt Bolt obstacle course to Gladstone
BOLTING FOR GOLD: Shelly Strange and Richard Bolt are bringing the Holt Bolt obstacle course to Gladstone
News

Obstacle course fund-raising for a Special Olympics reason

Gregory Bray
by
8th Mar 2018 11:30 AM

Gladstone's Ninja and Spartan Warriors prepare to have your skills tested for a good cause.

On Saturday March 17 the Holt Bolt obstacle course is coming to town and individuals and teams are being sought to tackle the giant inflatable obstacles.

Organiser Shelly Strange said the event was a unique and very fun way to raise money for Gladstone's 11 Special Olympians.

"The 400 metre course will be set up on the Meteors' Sports Club grounds with two 60 minute sessions being held between 9am-12pm," she said.

Children, teens and adults can race through, across, over or down a water-slide, tunnels, a 15 metre long safari challenge and a climb and slide.

To make it more interesting contestants will also have to cross a foam pit into an inflatable igloo then snow cannon through an inflatable spiders web tunnel, clamber over a rock climbing wall before rope swinging over a pool.

 

CHALLENGE: The Holt Bolt Course is coming to Gladstone on March 17
CHALLENGE: The Holt Bolt Course is coming to Gladstone on March 17

Ms Strange said money raised from the fund-raising event will be used to support Gladstone's athletes who will be competing in the Special Olympics Nationals Games in Adelaide April 16-20.

She is hoping to attract stall holders and other businesses keen to sponsor the event and make the day a huge success.

"Meteors have given us the grounds for free and will be operating a bar on the day and 4CC will be reporting live and organising a sausage sizzle and face painting," she said.

Owner of the Holt Bolt course, Richard Holt, had also slashed his price to make sure more money goes to the fund raiser, and the Camelot Motel has provided heavily discounted accommodation for the Holt Bolt team.

"But we really need other businesses to get on board to help our very special Special Olympians," Ms Strange said.

If you think you have what it takes then you can register yourself or your team on the Gladstone Community Events website or the Desire to Inspire Facebook page.

Related Items

Show More
holt bolt obstacle course special olympics special olympics australia national games
Gladstone Observer
DAWSON HWY: Car in wrong lane speeding toward oncoming traffic

DAWSON HWY: Car in wrong lane speeding toward oncoming...

Breaking The vehicle is travelling outbound toward the Kin Kora area.

  • 8th Mar 2018 11:35 AM
200 jobs, $5m splashed on local business for APLNG shutdown

200 jobs, $5m splashed on local business for APLNG shutdown

News Two months of shutdowns at APLNG.

  • 8th Mar 2018 11:00 AM
Mysterious witness cracks shocking CQ murder cold case open

Mysterious witness cracks shocking CQ murder cold case open

News After 51 years, murder mystery of Mima McKim-Hill is almost solved.

WATCH: Local film set to debut at Gladstone Cinemas

WATCH: Local film set to debut at Gladstone Cinemas

News Local film The Arrow will be played at Gladstone Cinemas.

Local Partners