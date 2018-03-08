Obstacle course fund-raising for a Special Olympics reason

BOLTING FOR GOLD: Shelly Strange and Richard Bolt are bringing the Holt Bolt obstacle course to Gladstone

Gladstone's Ninja and Spartan Warriors prepare to have your skills tested for a good cause.

On Saturday March 17 the Holt Bolt obstacle course is coming to town and individuals and teams are being sought to tackle the giant inflatable obstacles.

Organiser Shelly Strange said the event was a unique and very fun way to raise money for Gladstone's 11 Special Olympians.

"The 400 metre course will be set up on the Meteors' Sports Club grounds with two 60 minute sessions being held between 9am-12pm," she said.

Children, teens and adults can race through, across, over or down a water-slide, tunnels, a 15 metre long safari challenge and a climb and slide.

To make it more interesting contestants will also have to cross a foam pit into an inflatable igloo then snow cannon through an inflatable spiders web tunnel, clamber over a rock climbing wall before rope swinging over a pool.

Ms Strange said money raised from the fund-raising event will be used to support Gladstone's athletes who will be competing in the Special Olympics Nationals Games in Adelaide April 16-20.

She is hoping to attract stall holders and other businesses keen to sponsor the event and make the day a huge success.

"Meteors have given us the grounds for free and will be operating a bar on the day and 4CC will be reporting live and organising a sausage sizzle and face painting," she said.

Owner of the Holt Bolt course, Richard Holt, had also slashed his price to make sure more money goes to the fund raiser, and the Camelot Motel has provided heavily discounted accommodation for the Holt Bolt team.

"But we really need other businesses to get on board to help our very special Special Olympians," Ms Strange said.

If you think you have what it takes then you can register yourself or your team on the Gladstone Community Events website or the Desire to Inspire Facebook page.