Observer editor Christine McKee to step down

A COUPLE of months ago I made the difficult decision to stand down as editor of The Observer.

I am a journalist at heart and prefer a hands on role, but I will stay on as deputy editor, wing-man so to speak, and have the opportunity to write again.

I've missed that.

Our new editor starts in four weeks, and for the first time since I started here we will have a fully staffed newsroom.

I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the team here at The Observer.

Like so many organisations and businesses, we have been constantly understaffed and their commitment has been nothing short of humbling.

Most people would have no idea of the 11 hour days most reporters work and they do it without hesitation - weekends and public holidays included.

Since I began here in August last year, I have employed four journalists. Two of them have been mature-aged locals and that has been a very deliberate decision.

Greg Bray is finding his feet after being with us for a couple of months and this week we welcomed Glen Porteous to our team.

Their local knowledge and love for the region we all call home is invaluable, I'm sure you'll agree.

We cop our fair share of criticism, especially on social media.

Some of it we take on the chin and are always working to improve, but a lot of it is simply ill-informed.

Thank you to the many people who have contacted us over the past few months to say how much you appreciate your local paper and the direction we're taking it. It means a lot.

We did cop a bit of flak last week for not advertising the Anzac Day march in Mount Larcom - and for that I'd like to offer my deep apologies to the people there.

We were supplied with a list of services and Mount Larcom was not included on the list.

By the time we realised, it was too late and there wasn't anything we could do.

For that, I am very sorry.