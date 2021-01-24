O’Brien: ‘We are all a part of Australia’s story’

Llew O’Brien has shared a message of unity and mutual respect ahead of Australia Day celebrations this week.

Federal MP for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has urged his electorate to "acknowledge how we are all a part of Australia's story" when marking the January 26 public holiday this year.

You can read Mr O'Brien's full Australia Day message below:

Llew O'Brien in the House of Representatives in Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

"This past year has truly shown how Wide Bay communities band together when times are tough; demonstrating our Aussie mateship through the pandemic, bushfires and drought.

"As Australia Day 2021 draws near, it is a time to acknowledge how we are all a part of Australia's story - and how our strength, resilience and optimism have helped our country weather the storms that have rocked the world.

"On January 26, we will reflect upon not only the extraordinary events of the past 12 months, but the selfless and courageous sacrifice of health and aged care professionals, first responders and frontline workers who put the safety and wellbeing of others before their own.

"We celebrate the strength of our communities as they worked together to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and their generosity in supporting those who needed help during the challenges posed by lockdowns, or hardships posed by employment changes, drought or bushfire.

"It is this spirit of helping, giving and supporting that defines us as Australians, and this is what we celebrate on Australia Day.

"While we all have different views, backgrounds and experiences, Australia Day is a day to respect and share the stories, histories and contributions of every Australian, like the ones people throughout Wide Bay have made, and continue to make, to our nation.

"Australia's place in the world is built on our shared values of democracy, respect for freedom of the individual, commitment to the rule of law, and equality of opportunity.

"On Australia Day we celebrate all of these characteristics which are the cornerstone of our nation's place in the world."