Obituary: Farewell to loyal Dougie

Douglas Peddy Burnett (“Dougie Donut” as he was affectionately known) was born on March 23, 1948, to George and Iris Burnett (nee Belz).

He was the sixth of their eight children – Kathleen, Bobbie, Joe, Alan, Frank, Doug, Mervyn and Anna.

Anna shared a very special bond with Doug and recently travelled from NSW to spend time with him towards the end of his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Doug attended Gladstone Central State School with a number of his siblings, leaving to enter the workforce at the age of 13 to start his working life as a TV mechanic.

He was well known to spring surprises on family and friends and there was no better chuckle over the years than recalling when a young Doug and his brother Joe were baptised in Beecher Creek after telling Father Pike of their decisions to become Baptist priests. Those who got to hear some of Doug’s stories over the years would agree that that career move was never likely to get off the ground. Indeed, some here will remember Doug’s infamous “Jesus Christ James wadda mean you left the oven on”.

One of Doug’s favourite jobs was as a ringer on Junee Station where he honed his skills as a horseman, and consequently horses became a big part of his life including owning shares in thoroughbreds. A perfect Saturday for Doug was checking the Best Bets and spending time at the track. For someone who was not up with the latest technology he mastered his TAB app like a pro. He was notorious for calling the TAB to place a bet as the horses were about to jump and often ‘vented his frustration’ with some colourful words when the race was closed and he didn’t get his bet on. He did love to have a punt.

After his stint on Junee Station he moved to Blackwater where he worked in the mines and played footy for the local Blackwater/Bluff footy team. He was a true clubman, and it was during that time the foundation stone for his lifelong dedication to rugby league was laid.

Moving home to Gladstone, Doug eventually took up a painters position at the Gladstone Power Station with his brother Frankie. This soon ended when Doug was asked to apply a couple of coats to the stacks. Workplace standards were almost non-existent in those days and though Doug loved to paint he had a terrible fear of heights so he quit the next day.

This was bittersweet for Doug as he was at his happiest with a paint brush or a roller in his hand. Anyone who knew him well would know that if there was a tin of Dulux or Taubmans laying around and he thought your lounge or patio needed a coat of paint, the lid would be off, the roller in the tray and within no time a freshly coated wall emerged. Minor details such as whether the colour of the paint matched the decor was secondary, though for Dougie it was all about never wasting a drop of paint.

Doug’s early work life took another direction when he accepted a position at the meatworks in Lakes Creek Rockhampton. He was allocated a job on the kill floor ensuring his career in the meatworks was short lived – you guessed it, he quit the next day. Doug’s two experiences at very short-term employment records became past history and distant memories when he took up a position with the railway in Gladstone, where he worked until the day he retired.

The railway and his workmates there were a huge part of Doug’s life, and his reputation for being at work at least 30 minutes prior to the start of every shift was soon well known and respected – especially by station master and good friend Paul Smith. Punctuality was always one of Doug’s strongest points as anyone who ever kept him waiting found out. He had a strong work ethic and he especially enjoyed the years when his son Matthew worked in the railway alongside him. He made a pretend attempt to stifle a smile when it was Matt’s job to empty the bins and mop the floors in Dougie’s signal cabin at Callemondah.

During his years at the railway Doug joined his union, the RTBU, and proudly supported many actions and causes for the movement. He instilled in his family the value and importance of unions, and of fairness and solidarity not only in the workplace but in every aspect of life. Doug’s skills as a ticket seller for his many causes were well known and anyone who entered the signal cabin knew there would be a chance (and a covert expectation) to buy a ticket in his cause for that week.

One of his most well-known fundraisers was the Brothers Charity Golf Day, which raised funds for his beloved Gladstone Brothers Football Club. Always an ambrose event, the idea was to have fun and enjoy a beer or two or 10 with mates while raising funds. That he certainly achieved. The Brothers Charity Golf Day was one of the biggest, or maybe even the biggest, annual fundraiser held at the Gladstone Golf Club, with more prizes per hole than any other event thanks to Doug’s ability to source prizes.

Doug devoted much of his life to the Brothers Football Club, both juniors and seniors, playing, coaching, volunteering his time for whatever the club’s needs may be. One story recently retold was the day before the grand final when Doug decided the clubhouse needed a fresh coat of paint including the floor. Unfortunately he didn’t use the best paint for the surface and needless to say when the boys came back to celebrate the win, after a few frothy spills the floor became very slippery and blue paint covered everyone in the club, looking like an annual gathering of Smurfs. “Were blue because we’re blue because we’re blue because we’re blue had never been truer,” and Dougie smiled and was as proud as punch.

Doug was respected by all clubs but there was no doubt where his loyalty lay. He was rewarded with life membership to both the Past Brothers Junior Rugby League Football Club and Gladstone Brothers Seniors Rugby League Football Club in recognition of his tireless work and dedication. He was honoured with a minute’s silence at local games and also at the Masters Carnival on the Gold Coast where players ran out wearing black armbands out of respect for a true Brothers legend.

It was a fitting moment at the Masters Carnival for Dean O’Dowd, Leif Audet, Laurie Callinan, Snoopy Cameron and Matt Jones who were each awarded the Doug Burnett Medal as man of the match. At a national level he was a mad keen unbending St George supporter, and probably one of his greatest disappointments was that his sons and grandchildren supported the Bulldogs and the Eels. His final footy celebration was last month when the St George ladies team won the Perth Nines and men’s team made the grand final. Doug was involved in a number of other clubs including fishing and dog obedience. He also especially enjoyed playing darts and the mateship that went with it.

In 1972 Doug met Jennifer Littlemore, the only true love of his life. They were married in 1973 in Gladstone with Doug immediately taking on the role of dad to Damien with no hesitation. Matthew was born the following year and their family was complete. Doug equally loved both his boys and spent many hours encouraging them and supporting them in whatever they chose to do. Even after Doug and Jenny’s separation, Doug remained an active and important part of his boys’ lives. Damien and Matthew could not have asked for a more supportive dad.

The arrival of each of his grandchildren Blake, Jessi, Joshua and Mitchell was a proud moment for Doug, each birth celebrated in style with the traditional head wetting. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for any one of them and he didn’t mind sharing some grandfatherly advice – whether it was sought or not. He spoke often of his love and pride for his grandchildren, especially at special occasions and milestones. Becoming a great-grandfather was also a great moment for Doug and he loved them all equally.

When his son Matthew was elected to council in 2000 Doug’s pride was evident for all to see. He supported every day of Matt’s role and was in his element hammering in corflutes and was always there to look after the kids anytime he was needed. He was so proud when Matt was elected mayor in 2016 but sadly passed away before he could apply for a postal vote for this year’s election.

To his mates, Doug was always the first to put his hand up anywhere he was needed and was always the last one out. Everyone who knew Doug well also knew of his impulsive decisions. One time while he was at the block in Baffle Creek he decided to jump on the ride on and mow the long grass. After about 10 minutes he could be heard cursing that the mower was stuffed. That’s putting it nicely. When his mates went to check what was going on, they found he hadn’t engaged the blades. Promptly he cursed again, stormed off and had a few beers instead.

Doug was also well loved and respected in his neighbourhood. When he moved into the area his address was 54 Hibiscus Ave, on the corner of Mallee Court. However he felt such a strong connection with the few houses and the tight knit community in Mallee Court that he decided to change his address from 54 Hibiscus Ave to 2 Mallee Court. Of course he didn’t think to change his mailing address everywhere and therein was the cause of huge confusion to which Doug simply shrugged his shoulders and moved on.

Sadly Doug’s health failed him when he was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2017, but he fought that battle and won it. His return to health was not for too long and he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 2018. Despite many months of gruelling treatment his periods of good health were short. However, he defied the odds and lived longer than medical experts ever expected.

Doug passed away in Gladstone on February 28 listening to country music and surrounded by family and friends. Doug wore his heart on his sleeve, and we all know very well that he would give you the shirt off his back. He was dearly loved by his family, his many friends, and his community and it’s appropriate that the street outside this footy club is named in his honour, Doug Burnett Place.

So on behalf of all of us as we try to fill that emptiness in our hearts you have left us, thank you for the memories Doug, Dougie, Douglas, Dogie Do-Nut, the many laughs and great times we all shared but most of all thank you for being the beautiful, uncomplicated, loving, larrikin man with a heart of gold that we all loved.

Rest in peace, Dougie Donut.