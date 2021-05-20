Obama slams ‘f***ing lunatic’ Trump

Former president Barack Obama allegedly labelled Donald Trump a "f***ing madman" and a "corrupt motherf***er", according to a new book.

The book, Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trumpby Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at the Atlantic, centres on the Democrats' plan to get Mr Trump out of office.

Extracts of the book have been published in The Guardian and elsewhere - including a passage in which the now first lady, Jill Biden, is quoted as saying now Vice-President Kamala Harris should "go f**k herself" after she went after Joe Biden in one of the debates.

Mr Obama's remarks are sure to provoke a response from Mr Trump.

Mr Trump still holds huge sway over the Republican party, but he is in increasing political and legal jeopardy from multiple investigations into his financial affairs

On Wednesday (local time), Mr Trump blasted New York Attorney-General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy​rus​ Vance Jr. for their joint criminal investigation into his organisation, saying they are continuing the "Witch Hunt" and trying to "cancel millions of voters" because they don't want him to mount another presidential campaign in 2024.

"That is what these investigations are all about​ - ​a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of the United States. Working in conjunction with Washington, these Democrats want to silence and cancel millions of voters because they don't want ​'Trump​'​ to run again​," Mr Trump said in a statement emailed Wednesday by the office of the 45th president of the United States.

"​As people are being killed on the sidewalks of New York at an unprecedented rate, as drugs and crime of all kinds are flowing through New York City at record levels, with absolutely nothing being done about it, all they care about is taking down Trump​," he continued in the statement.

The former president said he learned "through leaks in the mainstream media" about the investigation​ into the Trump Organisation by James' office.

He heard "​a​fter being under investigation from the time I came down the escalator 5½ years ago, including the fake Russia Russia Russia Hoax, the 2 year, $48M, No Collusion Mueller Witch Hunt, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and others, that the Democrat New York Attorney-General has ​'​informed​'​ my organisation that their 'investigation' is no longer just a civil matter but also potentially a ​'​criminal​' ​investigation working with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office​," he said. ​

"​There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime. But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here​," Mr Trump said in the lengthy statement. ​

"No President has been treated the way I have. With all of the crime and corruption you read about with others, nothing happens, they only go after Donald Trump​," he said.

- with the New York Post

Originally published as Obama slams 'f***ing lunatic' Trump