Oaklands Stud set to assert dominance on track, at sales

The Stewart family’s Oaklands Stud, Toowoomba, looks set to assert its dominance at both Saturday’s Rockhampton feature Capricornia Yearling Sales select races and at the sales on Sunday.

Oaklands will provide four runners in both the $143K CYS 2YO Classic (1200m) and the $93K CYS 3 & 4YO Championship (1300m).

Visiting Sunshine Coast trainer Tom Button, another prominent role player in both features and huge supporter of Oaklands, will saddle up six of their graduates from previous CYS.

Oaklands will be represented in the 2YO by Valley Rattler, Ashcroft and Lockdown Lady, all trained by Button, as well as Shesaystnanks (Zoe Hohn).

The stud/trainer combination team with Flying Crackerjack, Miss Lot One and The Silver Lady in the Championship while Angela Stephens starts another of their graduates in All For Harry.

Over the last decade, Oaklands bred three CYS 2YO Classic winners in Stylish Criminal (2017); Wicked Ways (2018) and Miss Lot Won (2020), while 2012 winner Zerocity was sired by their stallion Ferocity.

“I remember 2017 well as we provided the trifecta in the Classic – Stylish Criminal, The Bank Manager and We’ll Beat It,” stud proprietor Neville Stewart said.

“Oaklands also has a strong record in the Championship race. We may just provide the double on Saturday.”

Button, too, has enjoyed success in the CYS races, winning with the Classic with Miss Lot Won last year, while Flying Crackerjack was runner-up to Marway in the 3 & 4YO Championship.

Later last year, Button’s Flying Crackerjack - which is part-owned by Neville Stewart - won the CYS 4 & 5YO Championship, a race formulated as a “one only” brought about by COVID 19 racing disruptions.

Flying Crackerjack, a son of former Oaklands Stud-based Wicked Style, has been a grand money-spinner for his connections who are predominantly Central Queenslanders, winning $151K already.

On the strength of his recent strong metropolitan Brisbane form, Flying Crackerjack (Race 6 – TAB 1) looks a standout in the Championship and should reap the winners’ purse of $51,200.

“He’s really a Saturday form horse for Brisbane now but this race was too good to overlook,” Button said.

“That’s why I buy yearlings in Rocky because of the lucrative prizemoney associated with the Capricornia sales races. It’s a brilliant concept.”

While Flying Crackerjack (Ashley Butler) will carry 59.5kg under the handicap conditions of his race, stablemate Valley Rattler is advantageously placed under the set weight of 57kg in the 2YO Classic.

That’s because the Denman youngster is the only metropolitan winner in the field, a feat achieved over 1200m at Eagle Farm on March 10.

Button was forgiving of Valley Rattler (Race 5 – TAB) when he missed a place again at Eagle Farm over 1400m at his subsequent start on March 20.

“The run wasn’t all that bad and he will be far better suited by the 1200m of the Classic,” Button said.

Brisbane jockey Ryan Wiggins rides Valley Rattler while he has been engaged for the Toby and Trent Edmonds, Gold Coast-trained Loving Miss for which a tip is doing the rounds in the Championship.

Stewart’s Oakland Stud will offer nine yearlings at the Rockhampton Showground on Sunday,

including four by acclaimed internationally established Power (GB) which is producing Stakes

winners worldwide.

Basil Nolan’s Raheen Stud, Warwick, which produced CYS 2YO Classic winners Kai Chow (2003), Kia Cibo (2004) and Deceiving (2006), has its best ever draft of yearlings assembled in Rockhampton.

Raheen will offer 14 yearlings including seven by first season sire Heroic Valour whose progeny sold sensationally at the Gold Coast in March.

“I’m proud to be offering this draft. I believe they are exceptional types of yearlings,” Basil said, which will be confirmed by those who inspect them.

Sunday’s CYS could be the first since its inception over three decades ago that breaks the magical million dollars in sales receipts.

In other racing news, Rockhampton-owned Marway was unplaced at Canterbury (Sydney) on

Wednesday while Graeme Green-trained Ahooshu races in Brisbane on Saturday under Michael Cahill.