The Australian Red Cross Blood Service are calling for O Negative blood donors to step forward in the next two weeks.
News

O Negative blood in high demand right now

Jessica Perkins
by
7th Aug 2019 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE residents with O Negative blood type are being asked to step forward and donate over the next fortnight as O Negative levels reach their lowest point this year.

Australian Red Cross Blood Service spokeswoman Belinda Smetioukh said after this year's cold and flu season, they are urging O Negative donors to "roll up their sleeves and give blood in order to boost supplies”.

"With our regular donors still being knocked out by cold and flu, we've seen the Blood Service's own reserves of O Negative dip to less than two days' supply after maintaining hospital stocks,” Ms Smetioukh said.

Only nine per cent of the population has O Negative blood - the universal blood type which can be given to anyone in an emergency situation. However, O Negative makes up 17 per cent of the blood ordered by hospitals. Ms Smetioukh said the Blood Service is requiring more O Negative donations to continue meeting hospital demand.

"If you are O Negative, someone in your family could be too,” she said. "We're asking people to talk to their family and encourage them to donate.”

Ms Smetioukh said maintaining O Negative supplies during winter is a challenge, with last-minute appointment cancellations adding to the strain. To make an appointment call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au

Gladstone Observer

