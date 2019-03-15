NZ mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant confirmed from Grafton

This image taken from the alleged shooters video, which was filmed Friday, March 15, 2019, shows him as he drives and he looks over to three guns on the passenger side of his vehicle in New Zealand. A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. Police have not described the scale of the shooting but urged people to stay indoors. (AP Photo)

RESIDENTS of a quiet Grafton neighbourhood are in shock after learning that a former resident was the alleged terrorist in a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Police took three men and a woman into custody after the gunman shot at worshippers with his semi-automatic weapon as they gathered for Friday prayers.

The gunman has been confirmed to be Brenton Tarrant, 28, who wrote a 73-page manifesto declaring his evil intentions. NSW counter-terrorism police are reportedly investigating his background after reports the man is believed to be from Grafton.

The Grafton house confirmed have been the residence of Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant until his late teens. The Daily Examiner

Former neighbours confirmed Mr Tarrant used to live at an address in Grafton about 10 years ago and last saw him visiting the residence about five years ago.

They described him as a lovely little boy and expressed shock at the news of his alleged involvement in the attack.

Tarrant live-streamed the moment he opened fire at the Masjid Al Noor mosque, killing at least 40 and injuring more than 20 others.

New Zealand police said there were multiple explosive devices attached to cars that were stopped by officers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia grieved with New Zealand as family. Morrison said the attacker was a right-wing extremist.

"We grieve, we are shocked, we are appalled, we are outraged, and we stand here and condemn absolutely the attack that occurred today by an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist," he said.

"I particularly want to express my sincere prayers and thoughts for those New Zealanders, indeed Australians of Islamic faith today, who have been the subject of this callous right-wing extremist attack."