New Zealand's High Court is considering international screenings for the sentencing of the Australian man responsible for the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Brenton Tarrant, who in March confessed to the spree of 51 killings in a shock about-face, is yet to be sentenced due to COVID-19.

Tarrant changed his plea to guilty just as New Zealand entered a lockdown to deal with the global pandemic. The change meant survivors and families of victims could not attend the plea.

The High Court has since considered the timing and method for the sentencing, given the huge desire among many in the affected communities to bear witness to its decision.

High Court Justice Cameron Mander has maintained his eagerness to accommodate those requests, to bring "finality and closure" in a minute published on Thursday.

A nominal date of July 13 has been set for the sentencing, which may be deferred further.

Victims or relative who were overseas "may be content to be accommodated by arrangements to participate remotely by using audio-visual technology," the minute says.

Given the seriousness of his crimes, including as New Zealand's first terrorism conviction, Tarrant is expected to be sentenced to life without parole.

Originally published as NZ judge flags terror sentence webcast