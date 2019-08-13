NZ and US mass killings on USB stick found on knifeman

A thumb drive with information about mass killings in the US and New Zealand was found on the crazed 21-year-old man who allegedly stabbed one woman to death, slashed another in the back and terrorised bystanders in the back in Sydney's CBD on Tuesday.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the man, understood to be Mert Ney who has a long history of mental illness, did not have any links to terrorist organisations.

Mert Ney appears calm after being brought down by heroic bystanders using a chair and a milk crate in Sydney’s CBD on Tuesday. Picture: Seven News

But information pertaining to the massacre of Muslim people at prayer in Christchurch was on a thumb drive found on Ney when he was brought to the ground by three heroic strangers.

"There was certainly information found on him about mass casualties around the world," Mr Fuller said.

"I believe some of them around North America and New Zealand.

"I understand that there was a thumb stick drive that had information on it.

Mert Ney continued to rant after stabbing one woman to death and slashing another in the back. Picture: Seven News

He said the man was in the residential unit on Clarence St for a business transaction when Ney's knife-wielding rampage began.

"At this stage it appears that he was (in the unit) for a business purpose," Mr Fuller said.

Ney, from Marayong in Sydney's west, was detained by members of the public about 2pm after he was seen walking along York St covered in blood and armed with a knife.

It's alleged he stabbed a 41-year-old woman near the corner of King and Clarence Streets before three men managed to pin him to the ground with milk crates.

A firey with a fireman’s axe and a civilian with a chair approach Ney as he waves the knife around while backing down the street. Picture: Seven News

Police arrived on the scene shortly after and arrested Ney, whom The Daily Telegraph understands is an escaped mental patient, before taking him to Day Street Police Station.

He has since been taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he will undergo a mental health assessment.

A women is taken to hospital after being injured in a hotel. Picture: Dean Lewins

The injured woman was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a stable condition.

Police said in a statement that the woman was found suffering a stab wound in a hotel and was treated by police and NSW Ambulance paramedics inside the building.

Following Ney's arrest, a 21-year-old woman's body was discovered in a unit on the fourth floor of a residential building on Clarence St with her throat slashed.

It's not yet known if there are more victims.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the incident is not being treated as terrorism but Ney was known to police.

The woman is understood to be in a stable condition. Picture: Dean Lewins

"But his history was unremarkable compared to the gravity of the crimes he committed," Commissioner Fuller said.

"I can say he does have a history of mental health".

A thumb stick drive "that had information on it" was found on Ney at the time of his arrest.

Witnesses told AAP a young man armed with a 30-centimetre kitchen knife had been yelling religious statements.

Police say it's been reported he was yelling "Allahu Akbar".

A man is seen brandishing a knife on Clarence Street. Picture: Twitter / @Ayusha77

Paul O'Shaughnessy, 37, said his brother Luke, 30, chased the man and managed to get a grip on him with the help of a third person.

"He's got blood all over him … shouting religious statements," Mr O'Shaughnessy said.

Australian leaders praised the bravery of bystanders after the rampage.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his thoughts were with everyone impacted by the attack.

"The violent attack that took place in Sydney this afternoon is deeply concerning," he said on Twitter.

"The attacker is now in police custody following the brave actions of those who were present at the scene and were able to able to restrain him."

Mr Morrison said the motivation for the attack has not yet been determined but police were

"continuing with their inquiries".

Ney under a milk crate and several chairs before his arrest. Picture: Seven News

"Any further offical (sic) information will be provided by the New South Wales Police, who are keeping us appraised through our agencies, including details of casualties."

Labor leader Anthony Albanese also praised the efforts of emergency services and members of the public.

"We congratulate the NSW police on the work that they have done, and the amazingly brave bystanders who took action to apprehend this man," he said.

Mr Albanese said it was a "scary incident in the heart of Sydney".

"Very scary visuals, and the fact that people were putting their own lives on the line by taking action was an act of incredible bravery," he said.

"I certainly pay tribute to them and we await the NSW police's reports on what the details and motivations were."

Ney, from Sydney’s west, allegedly absconded from a mental health facility. Picture: Seven News

The 20-year-old is understood to be from Marayong in Sydney’s west. Picture: Kartik Lad

Ney is detained by bystanders. Picture: Marc Kean

Luke O'Shaughnessy (black jumper) stopped Ney with a milk crate. Picture: Toby Zerna

His brother Paul O'Shaughnessy was also involved in stopping Ney. Picture: Rick Rycroft