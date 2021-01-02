Menu
Crime

NYE STATS: How well behaved was Gladstone?

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
2nd Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Police have congratulated Gladstone residents on their good behaviour and patience this New Year’s Eve.

Preliminary stats for the Capricornia District, which includes Gladstone, show more than 630 random breath tests were conducted and only 12 drink drivers were detected.

There were 81 traffic infringement notices were issued and 14 people were dealt with for public nuisance related offences by way of infringement notice, notice to appear or arrest.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman congratulated communities across Central Queensland as 2020 had been a challenging year.

“While there were queues at most popular venues in our bigger regional towns, patrons exercised great patience and understanding,” she said.

She said a most policing incidents were minor in nature and related to anti-social behaviour and alcohol related incidents.

gladstone crime gladstone new year's eve new years eve 2020 new years eve 2021
Gladstone Observer

