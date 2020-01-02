NYE OFFENDERS: Drink drivers, public nuisance

POLICE have praised residents for a mostly well-behaved New Year’s Eve with no significant events.

About 2500 went to the 8pm fireworks event at the Memorial Park in Gladstone.

Gladstone officers said there were no significant incidents with only minor public nuisance offences across the various celebrations in the region.

One driver was charged with drink driving after allegedly providing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.170 in Agnes Water just after midnight.

Another driver was charged with drink driving at Kirkwood around 4am after allegedly returning a BAC reading of 0.180.