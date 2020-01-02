Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics.
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics.
Crime

NYE OFFENDERS: Drink drivers, public nuisance

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have praised residents for a mostly well-behaved New Year’s Eve with no significant events.

About 2500 went to the 8pm fireworks event at the Memorial Park in Gladstone.

Gladstone officers said there were no significant incidents with only minor public nuisance offences across the various celebrations in the region.

One driver was charged with drink driving after allegedly providing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.170 in Agnes Water just after midnight.

Another driver was charged with drink driving at Kirkwood around 4am after allegedly returning a BAC reading of 0.180.

gladstone drink drivers new years eve public nuisance
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GROWTH: Council’s plan to bring more visitors to Gladstone

        premium_icon GROWTH: Council’s plan to bring more visitors to Gladstone

        Council News DAY trips to the reef have been identified as a key way to grow the number of visitors to Gladstone in a new tourism report.

        RV-friendly focus of new tourism plan

        premium_icon RV-friendly focus of new tourism plan

        News A NEW visitor economy strategy has identified the RV market as a key to growing...

        New arrival surprises couple in more ways than one

        premium_icon New arrival surprises couple in more ways than one

        News A GLADSTONE family had the ultimate New Year’s Eve surprise when their baby who...

        Meet the first 2020 baby

        premium_icon Meet the first 2020 baby

        News THE Maunders family were among the hundreds watching the fireworks at Memorial Park...