NYE GUIDE: How you can bring in 2021 around Gladstone

FIREWORKS TO GO OFF: The fireworks display is set to go ahead in Gladstone for New Year’s Eve.

From fireworks to a masquerade party, there’s plenty of great ways to say goodbye to 2020.

Here’s a list of some of the options available in and around Gladstone:

Gladstone Regional Council’s New Year’s Eve Party

Mikaela lillis, Bree lillis, Tatum lillis at the New Year's Eve event last year.

Celebrate the New Year with family and friends at Gladstone’s free community New Year’s Eve celebration.

Enjoy dinner, drinks and entertainment in the heart of the city at Memorial Park, Gladstone. Relax and enjoy the sounds and high energy of Qld’s top cover band Funk n Stuff, supported by local musicians Chris Bax and Jayd McKenzie.

Pack a picnic or support local by purchasing food and drinks from the onsite food vendors. Bar facilities will be operating at this event as well as mini golf that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

NYE is a licensed family friendly event, therefore all attendees under 18 year of age must be accompanied by an adult.

When: Gates 5pm, fireworks 8pm and Midnight

Where: Memorial Park, Hanson Rd and Yarroon St (next to the PCYC)

How much: Free general admission, VIP Beer Garden experience $75pp

* Note this event is sold old of priority admission however a waitlist is available as well as some tickets on the night. For more information click here.

NYE Masquerade Party

Celebrate the year of the mask with a masquerade.

Gladstone’s premier waterfront location will be bringing in the New Year in disguise.

Tickets start at $49 per person for a three hour package.

When: 6pm

Where: Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central

How Much: $49 per person, tickets here.

Beach Party New Year’s Eve Party

Get tropical this New Year’s Eve by saying goodbye to 2020 beach style.

The Precinct are encouraging you to get dressed in your best beach outfit to celebrate the new year.

Patrons will also have the chance to win $500 on the night.

When: 8pm

Where: The Precinct, 125 Goondoon St, Gladstone Central

How Much: Free entry, reserve a table here.

2020 Celebration Party

The Harvey Road Tavern live music always draws the crowds in.

If dancing in the new year to live music sounds like the way to bring in 2021 then Harvey Road Tavern is the place to be.

The band Slingshot will ‘catapult’ dancers into the new year with dancing indoors welcome once again.

Spots are limited with packages available.

When: Doors from 6.30pm

Where: Harvey Road Tavern, 1 Harvey Road, Clinton

How Much: General entry $5, two hour two course dinner and drinks $99 per person, two hour sports bar tapas and drinks pack $89 per person. Click here for more information.

New Year’s Eve at Yaralla Sports Club with Phoebe Jay

Phoebe Jay will be performing at Yaralla Sports Club.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve from start from Season 9 of The Voice Phoebe Jay at Yaralla Sports Club.

Enjoy a night of wining dining and partying away while bringing in 2021.

When: 8pm – 1.30am

Where: Yaralla Sports Club, Wood and Bell Street, Barney Point

How much: Free, reserve a spot by calling 4979 8270.

Kazbah Karaoke Masked Singer edition

Show off your vocal skills at this masked event with prizes up for grabs at the Young Australian Hotel.

The 18+ event will also include naughty raffles to bring in the new year with a bang.

A $100 venue voucher will go to the best masked singer.

When: 8pm

Where: The Young Australia Hotel, 158 Auckland Street, Gladstone

How much: Free entry, no booking required

Mieplace New Year’s Eve

Mieplace Niteclub in Gladstone Central, QLD

Dancing is back at Gladstone’s nightclub with several DJs on the decks for New Year’s Eve.

The night will feature tunes from Rockafellas, Chockablock, Coby Watts, Sarah Walkinson and more.

The event will run well into the morning with doors open until 5am.

When: Doors open 8pm

Where: Mieplace Niteclub, 6 Goondoon St, Gladstone Central

How much: TBC

Recess New Year’s Eve party

Enjoy Gladstone’s biggest and best base music at the Gladstone Backpackers to bring in 2021.

DJ’s include Swillz, Sprinkk, Doog and Haech.

When: 7pm

Where: Gladstone Backpackers, 12 Rollo St, Gladstone

How much: Free entry

70s 80s Disco party

The Reef Hotel will be bringing in the new year with a disco.

Wind back the clock and bring in 2021 reliving the 70s and 80s disco year at the Reef Hotel.

Dressing up is a must for this party starting in the bistro from 5.30pm and headed down to the nightclub at 10pm.

When: Bistro from 5.30pm, nightclub from 10pm

Where: The Reef Hotel, 38 Goondoon St, Gladstone Central

How Much: Bistro free, club $10 (half price for costumes)