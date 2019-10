INFECTED: The Aged Care Facility Illoura is in lockdown with no visitors not allowed to see their loved ones.

INFECTED: The Aged Care Facility Illoura is in lockdown with no visitors not allowed to see their loved ones. Brooke Duncan

A WESTERN Downs aged care facility is understood to be in lockdown after an Influenza A outbreak.

It is unknown when the Illoura Aged Care facility in Chinchilla was quarantined off due to the disease outbreak or when it will reopen again, however Southern Cross Care is expected to release details to the public tomorrow.

