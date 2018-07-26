Nurse 'dropped baby' court told

ONLY minutes after her birth a baby girl was dropped on her head by a registered nurse and later died in Gladstone Hospital, a court has heard.

Magistrate David O'Connell opened a pre-coronial inquest conference in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday investigating the circumstances of baby Millah Keldie-Rolston's death.

The court heard that baby Millah was born on February 10, 2016 at Gladstone Hospital.

Counsel Assisting John Aberdeen told the court that Millah was only hours old when she died.

"Millah was a baby just a few hours old when she passed away in hospital in the early hours of February 11, 2016,” Mr Aberdeen said.

"About 10.05pm the previous night, February 10, Ms Keldie, who was at that stage post-date the (birth) of her child, called the hospital for advice.

Ms Keldie was given advice which included to remain where she was until further developments had taken place.

"She actually commenced to go into labour and was driven by her partner Adam Rolston to go to hospital,” Mr Aberdeen said.

"By the time she had been received and taken to the birthing suite number four, baby Millah was in the process of being born.

"She was born at 11.31pm that night.”

The court heard that when Millah was born, she was taken by one nurse, who then passed the baby to a midwife, who took notes, and went to move the baby to another birthing suite.

"Immediately upon being born, a registered nurse ... handed baby Millah to (a) registered nurse and midwife who made some notations, and then (she) took baby Millah from birthing suite four, she was in the course of taking her to birthing suite three,” Mr Aberdeen said.

"She left birthing suite four, and as she got to the doorway, she slipped and fell down onto her knees. She dropped baby Millah. She then gathered baby up and took her to birthing suite number four.

"It was appreciated, fairly shortly, that baby Millah was not well, as a result she was taken to the nursery.”

A team of hospital clinicians examined Millah and it initially appeared that she had recovered "to some extent”. However the baby then had a turn for the worse.

"Her condition deteriorated and she was pronounced dead at 4.55am,” Mr Aberdeen said.

"With respects to baby Millah, examination revealed that baby had suffered from severe head injuries and had also suffered pulmonary haemorrhage.

"A number of clinicians at the hospital will be called at inquest and their particular roles will be examined by the inquest.”

The inquest will seek to determine if a Group B Streptococcus (GBS) infection, which it was noted the baby was suffering from, birth trauma, head injury as a result of the fall, or Meconium aspiration had any part to play in Millah's death.

It will also determine whether the equipment in Gladstone Hospital's birthing suite was adequate, whether the care and treatment for the baby was consistent with best practice, and if staffing arrangements in any way contribute to her death.

The inquest continues in Gladstone Magistrates Court on August 21.