Numbers on rise for female Roosters

TEEN SPIRIT: Some of the Calliope Rooster under-17 and under-14 players itching for the season to eventually start.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing chaos throughout the world, the Calliope Roosters Rugby League Club will create history once the season eventually gets under way.

The Calliope Roosters will field the club’s first all-girls’ teams in the junior league in 2020. The Roosters under-17 and under-14 teams will play in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

Junior Roosters secretary Bec Smith said there had always been a struggle to get girls after the age of 12.

“Until the age of 12, girls play mixed league, however above this age they are required to play in an all girls competition,” Smith said.

“In the past we have struggled to submit a team due to limited numbers in the sport.”

A saving grace was the opening of the Calliope State High School.

“It has generated the local interest needed to build pathways for girls in league after the age of 12,” Smith said.

Calliope Junior Rugby League said local sponsors were quick to support the girls.

“With strong support from Calliope Roosters volunteers and coaches, we are building the foundations for girls in league in the Gladstone Region,” Smith said.

“We hope, as the competition grows, we can add more age groups. If Gladstone can field four girls teams in their relevant age-groups, the competition can be held within our region eliminating the need to travel for games.”

Smith said there had been a lot of interest and while there was uncertainty with the novel coronavirus outbreak, things looked positive for teen girls who wanted to play league.

“This is the greatest momentum we have seen in our community, but we still need more players for a strong team,” Smith said.

“With so many inspiring women in sport, this is a great time for our region to get into the competition and create pathways for our Central Queensland girls.

All Rugby League Gladstone junior and senior competitions are abandoned until at least the first weekend of May.

