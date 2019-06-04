Numbers continue to rise in rugby union ranks

UP AND UP: Gladstone Goats' Steven Ball lifts team-mate Adam Edmistone in a line-out against Biloela Cockatoos.

UP AND UP: Gladstone Goats' Steven Ball lifts team-mate Adam Edmistone in a line-out against Biloela Cockatoos. Amanda Ball GLA040619UNION

RUGBY UNION: Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club under-14 coach George Tuakura is excited what is to come from his young charges.

The Gladstone team is undefeated and Tuakura hoped the 2018 grand final winning form will continue during the pointy end of the season which culminates later in the month.

GRUFCs enjoyed a 45-15 win against Biloela in Biloela.

"The boys are carrying on from last year's U13 grand final win," he said.

"We're looking forward to play Cap Coast on Saturday and that will be a good test for us."

Tuakura is in his first season at the coaching helm and he said he had enjoyed the challenge.

"I learned a lot from the Rugby Skills Academy and at the Reds," he said.

The coach also welcomed a new addition to the team.

"Tom Arber is new to the game and he's a big boy, just under six-foot tall.

Tuakura has a son who plays in the U14 Goats team and another in the undefeated U12 side which also beat Biloela.

"Malachi is in the U14 team and plays as open side prop," Tuakura said.

"He's also our main kicker and has a nice 30m pass."

"Keahn plays in the U12 team."

Tuakura said the amount of juniors who have taken up union had increased.

"It's really picked up in the last couple of years and even in the past six months," he said.

"Players are really giving it a go."

Meanwhile the Goats' seniors' winning momentum continued with a hard-fought 24-18 triumph against Biloela on Saturday.

David West starred for Goats with two tries and a pair of conversions.

Attention now turns to this weekend when Goats host ladder leaders Brothers A in Saturday's Rugby Capricornia round nine 6pm blockbuster at Marley Brown Oval.

Goats sit in third spot and have secured a spot in the top-tier category.

That was because the Rugby Capricornia competition would be split into A-grade and reserve grade after this weekend's rounds.

Showery conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon and night.