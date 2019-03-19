Numbers continue to grow in Gladstone's junior golf clubs

GOLF: The future of Central Queensland golf looks rosy after some impressive performances in several junior events and on the eve of another.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ryan Fenton (pictured) is one of seven players who have nominated to compete in the Gracemere Lakes Junior Open this Saturday.

Gladstone Junior Gold Club committee member Rob McBean said nominations close today.

"At this stage, seven have nominated for Gracemere and they are Declan Corke, Emily Rodda, Charlie and Henry Lockwood," McBean said.

The Gracemere event is a part of a Central Queensland circuit in a district points challenge format.

McBean said it's a promising sign that the younger players have taken to the greens.

"So far we have got 10 three-hole players who are all pretty new, but some of them will start to graduate (to nine holes)," he said.

Several juniors also competed in Bargara and Wowan last weekend.

"We had nine juniors who played in Bargara and Declan was nett runner-up on count-back and four shots under his handicap in the 18-hole division one in Bargara," McBean said.

Other young stars were Linzi McBean as gross winner with a 60 and two under her handicap in the nine-hole category with Emily Rodda as the runner-up.

McBean said a new junior committee has been formed with Michael Robinson as the new president.

"We have a few more active parents on the committee with a secretary, treasurer and junior co-ordinator Desmond Setaiwan," McBean said.

Bargara

18 Holes - Division 1

Declan Corke - Nett Runner Up on countback Gross score of 80, Nett score 68 - 4 under his handicap

18 Holes - Division 2

Oscar McBean - Gross score of 96, Nett score 71 - 1 under his handicap

Cody Anderson - Gross score 102, Nett Score 73 - 1 over his handicap

9 Holes

Linzi McBean - Gross Winner with 60 - 2 under her handicap

Emily Rodda - Gross Runner Up with 67 nett score 41

Finn Robinson - Gross score 79, Nett score 43

6 Holes

Sadie Robinson - Gross score 39, Nett score 23 - 1 under her handicap

Tamsin Roberts - Gross score 52, Nett score 26

3 Holes

Ryan Fenton - Gross Winner with 22 - 9 under his handicap

Wowan

Paul Marsh - Nett Winner - Gross score 63, Nett score 31