'Number one issue': Frustration grows for Boyne Tannum pool

A PUBLIC land sell-off could finally put the wheels in motion for Boyne Tannum to have its own pool.

Residents are growing impatient with the need for a public access pool at Boyne Tannum and news that an Australian-first floating ferry with a pool would feature in the next stage of development at East Shores only added to their frustration.

Gladstone Region councillor Kahn Goodluck was among them.

The Boyne Island resident said the East Shores pool would be the third public pool within a two kilometre radius of Gladstone's CBD.

Keen to tackle the "number one issue" for Boyne Island and Tannum Sands, Cr Goodluck said the council was considering selling land it owned opposite Tannum Central to a developer "at a good deal" if they agreed to build and operate a public access pool.

"We want a cost-effective solution that won't burden the ratepayers," Cr Goodluck said.

"We have a substantial block of land (opposite Tannum Central) and we want to attract a developer who might want to build accommodation, a retirement village or aged care living.

"We could offer the land at a lesser rate ... on the basis they build a pool and make it available to the public."

Cr Goodluck, who said his colleagues agreed Boyne Tannum needed a public pool, is waiting for a report by early next year.

Gladstone Ports Corporation's East Shores Stage 1B announcement last week prompted an online furore from some Boyne Tannum residents growing impatient for a publicly accessible pool.

"Wow, another pool for Gladdy and yet Boyne/Tannum community would love to have a pool," Luise Buckingham wrote on The Observer's Facebook.

Patricia Taylor wrote, "How many years has Boyne Tannum been waiting for a pool?".

Cr Goodluck, who has three children under five, worries for his family and others who struggle to learn to swim. The councillor was also worried for the elderly residents who are without rehabilitation services.

"I could swim the full length of a pool by the time I was two-years-old, I wasn't breaking any speed records, but I'd developed the skills that could save my life," Cr Goodluck said.

"We find it difficult to get to Gladstone (for swimming lessons) - we've been there a number of times, but my eldest daughter hasn't developed the life saving skills she needs."

Another option floated to fund what could be a $20 million project, is for the council to use funds from the State Government's Works for Queensland program, the millions of dollars in water dividends it receives every year, and approach the Federal Government.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said it would need three tier government support.

Mr Butcher has suggested using the $6.2 million in Works For Queensland funding the council will receive to fund a concept plan, or design for an aquatic centre.

"I would love to have something tangible, a concept design and costs, so I can show it to the government," he said.

"This has been talked about for 20 years and no one has delivered.

"Let's get the concept plan and the land levelled so work can be done ... either by the council or by a private enterprise."