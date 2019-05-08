Number of representative players continues to grow

HUNGRY GOATS: Gladstone players Uili Lemalu, John King and Keahn Tuakura get their teeth stuck into it. The trio have been selected in the U12 Bushrangers team. They are three of 16 from Gladstone who have made Bushranger teams.

RUGBY UNION: Gladstone will have a strong representation for the state championships in Toowoomba from July 3-7.

It came on the back of impressive performances at the CQ Junior Rugby Muster held in Rockhampton on the weekend.

Sixteen juniors were selected from Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats to play in Bushranger sides spread across the under-14, U13 and U12 age-groups.

The Gladstone Goats players selected were Rhys Chadburn, Jacob Harris, Heath Lindenmayer, Nyasha Mhuka, Malachi Tuakara and Kyle Whittingham in the U14 Bushrangers team.

Michael and Ty Fitzgerald were the young Goats who have made the U13 Bushrangers side.

The U12 Bushrangers from Gladstone were Justis Costigan, John King, Uili Lemalu, Lachlan Lewis, Nickolai Te Huia, Keahn Tuakura and the shadow player is Marcus Uini Paulo.

Goats president Amanda Ball said it's a sign that the sport has made quantum leaps in the past few years.

"We started our first year going to Muster with one making Bushrangers in 2016 who made Queensland Country," she said.

"In 2017 we had four make it to Bushies with one making Queensland Country."

The positive trend continued last year when 10 who made the Bushrangers teams, four of whom made Queensland Country teams.

Ball said it has been a complete 'team' effort.

"It's a testament to the hard work and effort the boys put in and also the coaches, volunteers and parents," she said.

Rugby Skills Academy director Onéhunga Mata'uiau said the Gladstone players have soaked up the knowledge handed to them by the coaches.

"Our Gladstone have improved so much because of their junior coaches coming through," he said.

"The likes of Peter King and George Tuakura and Rugby Skills Program are mentoring with their progress.

"The key of this is that,we're coaching the kids with the same method, the correct techniques and execution of core skills.



"Myself and Roger Hodgson with the program are rally big on core skills and these kids are very easy to coach."

Mata'uiau said the right messages were implemented and that contributed to the growth of the sport.

"The sport has grown in the last two years because we decided to set a positive cultures with in rugby union and to influence parents with our good behaviour and our very respectful way," he said.



"I guess if the kids and parents can see that, then I'm sure they all wanted to be part of a good culture."

The Bushranger teams will do a camp on May 17 for three days - the first of three camps heading into the state championship.



Meanwhile Gladstone Goats senior team will take on Drovers A in Moura at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Goats currently sit third on the ladder behind Drovers R and Drovers A who are first and second respectively.

KICKING GOALS

U14: Rhys Chadburn, Jacob Harris, Heath Lindenmayer, Nyasha Mhuka, Malachi Tuakara, Kyle Whittingham

U13: Michael and Ty Fitzgerald

U12: Justis Costigan, John King, Uili Lemalu, Lachlan Lewis, Nickolai Te Huia, Keahn Tuakura (shadow is Marcus Uini Paulo)