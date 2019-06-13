Menu
COMMUNICATION THE KEY: Clinton's Mitch Innocend talks to the referee in the game against Cap Coast.
Soccer

Number of meetings designed to improve referee relationships

NICK KOSSATCH
by
13th Jun 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:02 PM
SOCCER: There will not be any referee walkouts or boycotts in this weekend's round of senior and junior soccer matches in Gladstone and Rockhampton.

In a meeting which was held on Wednesday night between club presidents and Football Central Queensland, the results are positive.

FCQ operations manager Kerry Gray and Football Queensland issued a statement in a media release late today.

"At the club presidents' meetings in Gladstone and Rockhampton this week, a range of measures were tabled and accepted by clubs to implement from this weekend onwards to address the unacceptable behaviour of some spectators and club officials at games," the statement said at the time of print deadline.

"Following these meetings, it has been decided that referees will be assigned to matches this weekend if clubs implement the agreed steps prior to the weekend.

"A review process has also been put in place to monitor and address the ongoing conduct of spectators and officials moving forward."

The potential referees' refusal to officiate in matches came on the back of a spate of nasty incidents that involved players and spectators intimidating referees.

The issue is not just in soccer, but in other codes.

An Emu Park rugby league player was banned for life after he attacked a referee at an A-grade game in Rockhampton.

The Queensland Rugby League have also taken measures to prevent bad behaviour with its "Not in my House" campaign.

Meanhile Clinton take on Frenchville on Saturday at 7pm at Clinton while Central has the bye.

