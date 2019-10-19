Nudge is back in business at Lake Awoonga

THIS year is one Lake Awoonga Boating and Leisure Hire owner Nijel ‘Nudge’ Trezise would rather forget but there’s a silver lining on the horizon.

The business reopened last weekend with moderate sales.

This is expected to improve as word continues to get out and the weather and condition of the lake remain in top shape.

Lake Awoonga Boating and Leisure Hire has reopened after a seven-month hiatus.

There was a combination of factors leading to the business closure in March and going into a nearly seven-month hiatus.

“We had a lot of wind at the start of this year. Constant southeasterlies, which made it quite choppy on the lake and that led to a drop in sales,” Nudge said.

“We had a family tragedy as well where we had to close for a couple of weeks and go down to Victoria for a funeral.

“Once we got back from the funeral towards the end of the (summer) school holidays the wind was still howling, sales were down and it got to the point where the bills were coming in and the income wasn’t enough.

“So we had to make the tough decision to shut the doors with the winter months approaching.”

While it was a gut-wrenching decision, Nudge said it was a simple one due to finances.

Not one to dwell on the negatives, Nudge is quietly confident the upcoming months will be fruitful for his born-again business.

“We’ve got bookings coming into this weekend and a few future ones such as Christmas parties, which is something we want to get out there,” he said.

“The barbecue pontoon is going back on the water (today). Our boats are still the same and are good to go and so are the kayaks.”

Lake Awoonga Boating and Leisure Hire has reopened after a seven-month hiatus. BBQ pontoons are always popular to hire so book ahead.

And there’s been plenty of interest from those wanting to rediscover the lake.

“We had really good support. I think people are wanting something to do around the Gladstone area and we cater for all age groups,” Nudge said.

“We’ve got boats for fishing or just cruising around, watersports like kayaking and paddleboarding or just having fun with the family.

“Our biggest target audience is families coming out and making memories and having an enjoyable day.”

For bookings, opening hours and updates visit the Lake Awoonga Boating and Lesuire Hire website or Facebook page.