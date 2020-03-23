‘Nudes, escort pics’: MAFS stars’ secrets

A Married At First Sight insider working closely with the show's contestants each year has lifted the lid on all the scandals she's allegedly uncovered over the years - including secret escort profiles and extremely graphic nude pictures.

On the latest episode of news.com.au's podcast, Not Here To Make Friends, a freelance journalist known only as "Megan" said each season she's inundated with what are claimed to be X-rated pictures, videos and tip-offs from exes and friends of MAFS stars.

Mikey Pembroke is a contestant on MAFS this year.

MAFS' Hayley Vernon was embroiled in topless waitressing scandal.

According to Megan, last year she was sent a number of "full frontal d**k pics", but this year, only one male contestant has shown up naked on her phone.

"I have some nudes of Mikey (Pembroke) in the shower, sitting on his dining room chair naked. He sent them to an ex-girlfriend, I believe, and she passed them on to me," she explained.

While the men have been "a bit tamer", it's a whole different story when it comes to the female contestants over the years.

"It's the girls we need to watch out for - the brides," Megan said. "I've been sent sex tapes of brides, escort profiles. There's a few escort profiles that I've been sent - two. And some are still 'working', as far as I'm told."

Megan added that the industry profiles she'd been sent even included their faces in the pictures.

"If that's your past, that's fine, there's nothing wrong with that - but it is quite a … private … industry - and if I did that, I wouldn't then go on a TV show, knowing that could come out," she said.

"What do you do with that information?" host James Weir asked Megan.

"Usually leak it to an outlet or see who wants to run it. With the escort profiles, the reason the public hasn't seen those is because they're quite defamatory, and a lot of places won't print that," she explained.

"I had texts from one of the brides, asking, 'How much should I charge for sex? I'm going out with this older guy tonight, what should I charge?'"

News.com.au has reached out to Nine for comment.

While the names of alleged escorts have not been released, earlier this month one of the show's contestants, Hayley Vernon, confirmed she had previously worked as a topless waitress after racy leaked photos of her went viral on social media.

Hayley has confirmed she worked as a topless waitress in the past.

The Melbourne-based finance broker spoke about the images to Sydney Confidential, confirming it was an "old picture from my topless days".

Hayley added: "I have moved on now and am looking forward to working with my clothes on."

It came just weeks after Hayley's castmate Natasha Spencer denied claims she also worked as a topless waitress, insisting that she only ever stripped down to a bikini on the job.

Natasha, 26, also made headlines after a topless video leak circulated on social media, forcing her to involve police as she said it was released without her consent.

Married At First Sight continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine.

