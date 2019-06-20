Menu
CHARGED: A man in his 20s will face court after he was allegedly naked near a main Warwick road.
Crime

'Nude man' arrested near Warwick school

Elyse Wurm
by
19th Jun 2019 5:04 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2019 6:44 AM

A MAN who was allegedly nude in public during peak school pick-up time today was spotted by multiple passers-by, prompting several calls to police.

Police allege the Warwick man, aged in his 20s, was near the road on Victoria St.

Police said the man had been camping by the river with some friends and was waving his arms around when seen by parents and children.

He was charged with one count of wilful exposure and was given a notice to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court.

nudity school pick-up victoria street warwick crime warwick police wilful exposure
Warwick Daily News

