Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Export block of AstraZeneca doses will not affect the pace of vaccine rollout: Hunt
News

NT’s first AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to arrive next week

by Natasha Emeck
5th Mar 2021 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the Northern Territory in a matter of days with 1440 doses to begin rolling out immediately, Chief Minister Michael Gunner says.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner has confirmed the NT will receive its first shipment of 1440 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine next week.

"It means we have secured a combined 1800 vaccine doses for both Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which will easily allow us to complete phase one a within five weeks from today," he said.

natasha.emeck@news.com.au


Originally published as NT's first AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to arrive next week

More Stories

astrazeneca vaccine coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man crashes car through garage

        Premium Content Man crashes car through garage

        News Paramedics are at the scene assessing the patient.

        Businesses work together on radar project for weather bureau

        Premium Content Businesses work together on radar project for weather bureau

        News The collaboration of engineering, electrical and transport businesses will build...

        Emergency services respond to gas leak

        Premium Content Emergency services respond to gas leak

        News Evacuations are underway of nearby residents in Gladstone.

        Concern about transgender child using CQ school toilets

        Premium Content Concern about transgender child using CQ school toilets

        Education Education Queensland has ensured transgender students can feel safe