NT shuts borders to Byron as region on high COVID alert

BYRON Shire has been declared a coronavirus hot spot, with anyone travelling from the region to the Northern Territory from 4.30pm required to go into mandatory quarantine.

The announcement comes as Byron Bay was placed on high alert after five out of eight of Queensland's new COVID-19 cases recorded today attended a party at the popular holiday spot at the weekend.

Acting Chief Minister Nicole Manison said authorities were also asking travellers who had been on the Gold Coast after March 27 to self isolate and get a test.

"We've now declared the additional hotspot for Byron Bay, and also the additional requirement for people who have arrived since March 26 to self isolate for 14 days," Ms Manison said.

"We will always make sure we do what it takes to save lives, save jobs and keep Territorians safe."

Anyone who enters the NT from Byron Bay will be forced into supervised quarantine at their own expense.

The NT News understands 38 people have been sent to Howard Springs since 4.30pm yesterday, when hotspot restrictions were put in place over Greater Brisbane and Toowoomba.

On Monday Ms Manison announced the cities of Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Moreton Bay region, Redland City and the Toowoomba region were hot spots.

Originally published as NT shuts borders to Byron Shire as region on high COVID alert