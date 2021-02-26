ALL the bikie gangs in the Northern Territory have committed crimes in other jurisdictions, while two thirds of bikies themselves have been criminally active interstate, new data shows.

According to an Australian Institute of Criminology report, Territory-based outlaw motorcycle gang members are likely to travel interstate to commit crimes but just 3 per cent of bikies from other jurisdictions were criminally active here.

The study found 3,922 OMCG members within 38 gangs and 431 chapters had collectively been apprehended for 30,088 offences.

Within the NT, this included 15 OMCG members from five gangs who had committed 181 offences in total, 29 of which were related to violence or intimidation.

Bikie members who had offended in the NT were 26 per cent more likely to head elsewhere to offend again.

"However, most members tended to limit their offending to their own states and territories," the report said.

"Almost one in 10 members had recorded offences (... excluding public order and regulatory offences) outside of their home jurisdictions. Similarly, members had an eight per cent likelihood of transitioning to a different jurisdiction between offences."

The report suggested the NT may have seen an increase OMCG activity because it has "lacked some of the intensive legislative measures taken against OMCGs in other jurisdictions until recently".

Most OMCG chapters and members are based in the east coast states and criminal activity concentrates in these jurisdictions.

Originally published as NT bikies head interstate to commit crimes: Report