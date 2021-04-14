Menu
NSW trip proves costly for Gladstone man

Jacobbe McBride
14th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
A Gladstone man who took a holiday instead of following a police direction, faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Adrian Lee Heycox, 23, pleaded guilty to contravening a direction or requirement.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Heycox’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On December 20 last year, Heycox was issued with an identifying particulars notice and was required to attend the Gladstone police station within a week.

Heycox failed to attend.

On February 4, police attended Heycox’s residence and he stated he did not recall being informed to provide his identifying particulars.

He further stated he was in Sydney that week and left the day after the notice to appear was issued.

Mr Manthey fined Heycox $150 and did not record a conviction.

