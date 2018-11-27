Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HERO'S WELCOME: 104 NSW rural firefighters were welcomed by Mayor Matt Burnett and MP Glenn Butcher as they arrived at Gladstone Airport Tuesday morning.
HERO'S WELCOME: 104 NSW rural firefighters were welcomed by Mayor Matt Burnett and MP Glenn Butcher as they arrived at Gladstone Airport Tuesday morning. Greg Bray
News

NSW rural firie's receive very warm welcome

Gregory Bray
by
27th Nov 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OVER 100 fire-fighters from regional NSW arrived at Gladstone Airport this morning to a hero's welcome.

They will work with local fire crews around Baffle Creek and Deepwater National Park.

Mayor Matt Burnettand State MP Glenn Butcher were on hand to personally thank each of them as they entered the terminal.

"This is just fantastic, thank you New South Wales," Cr Burnett said.

"It's been a bad few days for the region, we've never seen anything like this before."

 

HERO'S WELCOME: 104 NSW rural firefighters were welcomed by Mayor Matt Burnett and MP Glenn Butcher as they arrived at Gladstone Airport Tuesday morning.
HERO'S WELCOME: 104 NSW rural firefighters were welcomed by Mayor Matt Burnett and MP Glenn Butcher as they arrived at Gladstone Airport Tuesday morning. Greg Bray

Cr Burnett and Mr Butcher spent Monday visiting crews fighting fires around Agnes Water, Deepwater and Baffle Creek area.

"The crews have been working hard for the past four days," Mr Butcher said.

"They're starting to get on top of it, but it's still very dangerous.

"These fire fighters will be a welcome relief for everyone down there."

 

HERO'S WELCOME: 104 NSW rural firefighters were welcomed by Mayor Matt Burnett and MP Glenn Butcher as they arrived at Gladstone Airport Tuesday morning.
HERO'S WELCOME: 104 NSW rural firefighters were welcomed by Mayor Matt Burnett and MP Glenn Butcher as they arrived at Gladstone Airport Tuesday morning. Greg Bray

Fire officers Paul Smeath, the Director of Regional Operations and Daniel Ainsworth Inspector NSW Fire Service were on hand to organise the crews.

"We're seeing fire activity we're not used to seeing and they are burning with significant ferocity," Mr Smeath said.

"Tomorrow they're predicting dry thunderstorms to the west and hopefully they'll come to the coast.

"Potentially microburst storms are very windy, they don't necessarily put the fires out.

"They can cause a lot of problems."

More Stories

agnes water baffle creek deepwater bushfires nsw fire fighters
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    LEAVE NOW: Residents urged to leave now as fire intensifies

    LEAVE NOW: Residents urged to leave now as fire intensifies

    News Residents in the affected areas are urged to evacuate to the Miriam Vale Community Centre.

    Woman arrested, found hiding in shipping container: police

    premium_icon Woman arrested, found hiding in shipping container: police

    News A GLADSTONE woman will spend Christmas behind bars

    Bulk carrier detained after running aground near Facing Isl

    premium_icon Bulk carrier detained after running aground near Facing Isl

    News It was towed to deeper water, two hours after it ran aground.

    'Unpredictable': Bridge out of Deepwater may be cut off

    'Unpredictable': Bridge out of Deepwater may be cut off

    News The fire is moving currently moving south-west.

    Local Partners