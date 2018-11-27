NSW rural firie's receive very warm welcome

HERO'S WELCOME: 104 NSW rural firefighters were welcomed by Mayor Matt Burnett and MP Glenn Butcher as they arrived at Gladstone Airport Tuesday morning.

HERO'S WELCOME: 104 NSW rural firefighters were welcomed by Mayor Matt Burnett and MP Glenn Butcher as they arrived at Gladstone Airport Tuesday morning. Greg Bray

OVER 100 fire-fighters from regional NSW arrived at Gladstone Airport this morning to a hero's welcome.

They will work with local fire crews around Baffle Creek and Deepwater National Park.

Mayor Matt Burnettand State MP Glenn Butcher were on hand to personally thank each of them as they entered the terminal.

"This is just fantastic, thank you New South Wales," Cr Burnett said.

"It's been a bad few days for the region, we've never seen anything like this before."

Cr Burnett and Mr Butcher spent Monday visiting crews fighting fires around Agnes Water, Deepwater and Baffle Creek area.

"The crews have been working hard for the past four days," Mr Butcher said.

"They're starting to get on top of it, but it's still very dangerous.

"These fire fighters will be a welcome relief for everyone down there."

Fire officers Paul Smeath, the Director of Regional Operations and Daniel Ainsworth Inspector NSW Fire Service were on hand to organise the crews.

"We're seeing fire activity we're not used to seeing and they are burning with significant ferocity," Mr Smeath said.

"Tomorrow they're predicting dry thunderstorms to the west and hopefully they'll come to the coast.

"Potentially microburst storms are very windy, they don't necessarily put the fires out.

"They can cause a lot of problems."