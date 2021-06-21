NSW records two new Covid cases

NSW has recorded two new cases of Covid-19 as Sydney’s eastern suburbs outbreak continues to grow.

The two cases were diagnosed after the 8pm reporting cut-off and will be included in Tuesday’s numbers.

One is a man in his 30s from Sydney’s eastern suburbs. He is a close contact of a previously reported case and has been in isolation.

The other is a woman in her 50s who is a close contact of a previously reported case. She lives in Sydney’s northern suburbs and has also been isolating.

The two new cases take the Bondi cluster to 11.

NSW recorded two locally acquired cases of #COVID19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, both of which were announced yesterday morning.



NSW Health has also been notified of two new locally acquired cases overnight. These cases will be included in tomorrow's numbers. pic.twitter.com/YrCa3XFXxQ — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 21, 2021

Four new cases were announced on Sunday. Two of those were recorded before the 8pm reporting cut-off, and the other two were included in Monday’s numbers.

Masks are now mandatory in public indoor venues – if you are not eating or drinking – if you live in or visit seven local government areas, including Randwick, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West, City of Sydney, Waverley and Woollahra.

Indoor activities where masks are mandatory include riding public transport, retail, theatres, visiting aged care facilities and also for front-of-house hospitality staff.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said testing numbers were not high enough. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Flavio Brancaleone

The public transport mask mandate has also been extended to Wollongong and Shellharbour local government areas because the man in his 30s who tested positive from Sydney’s CBD had also spent time in Wollongong.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said she was concerned testing numbers were not high enough.

Just 24,000 people got swabbed in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

“I would like to see those numbers today exceed 30-40,000 tests,” she said on Sunday.

“The quicker we can diagnose cases, the quicker we can get ahead of the transmission of this virus.”

The new cases have sparked a swath of venue alerts, including for a busy Westfield in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

