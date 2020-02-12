Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
Crime

Surfing champion pleads to botched cocaine import

by Sonia Kohlbacher
12th Feb 2020 5:11 PM

A former surfing champion who out-gunned the Australian navy in an inflatable boat carrying half a tonne of cocaine has pleaded guilty to trying to import the drugs.

Anthony Trevor Draper was promised $10,000 if he got behind the wheel of the vessel and allegedly helped two other men collect what he believed was cannabis off the NSW coast in 2018.

The surfboard maker and skilled seafarer later learnt he was picking up 512kg of cocaine and then sped away from an intercepting naval vessel before being arrested.

Draper, from Manly, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

anthony trevor draper court crime drug import surfing champion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What the duck!?: Rubber duck mystery quacked

        premium_icon What the duck!?: Rubber duck mystery quacked

        Offbeat We get to the bottom of why a Gladstone resident had a rubber duck taped to his car.

        $35K BOOST: 19 sporting clubs receive funds for upgrades

        premium_icon $35K BOOST: 19 sporting clubs receive funds for upgrades

        News MORE than 15 Gladstone sporting clubs and organisations have been successful in...

        How the new ED is going to make Gladstone great

        premium_icon How the new ED is going to make Gladstone great

        News See the latest photos inside the new $42 million Gladstone Hospital emergency...

        RAINFALL: Who got the rain overnight?

        premium_icon RAINFALL: Who got the rain overnight?

        Weather The wet season continued to live up to its name overnight, but a meteorologist says...