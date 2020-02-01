Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.
The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.
Crime

NSW man arrested after 'foodcourt sex act'

by Luke Costin
1st Feb 2020 11:24 AM

A MIDDLE-AGED man who allegedly carried out sexual acts while seated near teenage girls in a shopping centre food court has been arrested in Sydney.

The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.

After police were alerted on Friday, he was arrested that afternoon at home and charged with three counts of carrying out a sexual act with another without consent and aggravated sexual act with another without consent.

He's due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

More Stories

Show More
crime food court nsw police public masturbation sex act

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High-level hydrogen talks to be held in Gladstone

        premium_icon High-level hydrogen talks to be held in Gladstone

        News Gladstone residents will hear why the city is uniquely positioned to take advantage of a new source of clean energy when the Central Queensland Hydrogen Forum comes to...

        Study to bring inland rail to Gladstone stays secret

        premium_icon Study to bring inland rail to Gladstone stays secret

        News Mayor calls for the study to be released publicly.

        DRINK DRIVERS: Six motorists face court this week

        premium_icon DRINK DRIVERS: Six motorists face court this week

        News A 36-YEAR-OLD woman was fined $1500 and banned from driving for six months after...

        HOT PROPERTY: 25+ open homes this weekend

        premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: 25+ open homes this weekend

        News 28 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek...